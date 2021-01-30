LIVE UPDATES: Hearts of Oak VS Great Olympics

Dear GhanaWeb reader, welcome to our coverage of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

Twenty times Ghana Premier League champions, Accra Hearts of Oak will host city rivals Accra Great Olympics for the "Mantse Derby" today, January 30, 2021.



The two Accra clubs will battle it out this evening for the bragging rights for the matchday 11 fixture in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



The last time the two teams met in the Ghana Premier League was in the 2019/2020 truncated season where the Phobians thumped the Dade Boys 4-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Currently second on the Premier League table, Accra Hearts of Oak is confident of beating Great Olympics today to boost their chances of winning the league title for the first time in over a decade.



Accra Great Olympics will be looking forward to breaking Hearts of Oak's home invincibility under coach Kosta Papic following the exit of Edward Nii Odoom.

Olympics last won an away game against Accra Great Olympics in the Ghana Premier League in 1999.



Referee Charles Bulu will officiate the game today at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Follow the Live Updates below:



