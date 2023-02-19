LIVE UPDATES: Hearts of Oak vs Aduana Stars( GPL WK18)

Hearts of Oak

Welcome to GhanaWeb's live updates of Hearts of Oak's game against Aduana Stars in the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians host the league leaders at the Accra Sports Stadium in a top-liner fixture of the game week.



Hearts of Oak have won one and drawn one of their last five matches against Aduana Stars. The latter, therefore, has the upper hand, winning three of those.



However, Aduana are yet to beat Hearts of Oak in their last two visits to Accra Sports Stadium, losing one and drawing one.



Hearts of Oak would need a win to close in on the top of the table as they lie 3rd on the table with 28 points, trailing league leaders and opponent today Aduana by four points.



Both teams are on the same form, winning two, drawing two, and losing one of their last five games.

However, while Hearts head into the game with a win over Berekum Chelsea the last time out, Aduana comes from a backdrop of a drawn game against Bechem United.



Follow the live updates below











