LIVE UPDATES: Hearts of Oak vs Ashantigold

Hearts of Oak take on Ashantigold

Hello and welcome to the Live Updates of today’s Ghana Premier League game.

Hearts of Oak lock horns with Ashantigold at the Accra Sports Stadium in the last game of matchday 2.



This is the first game the Rainbow club will be engaging in since the start of the league. Hearts of Oak missed their opening game against Aduana Stars in matchday 1 after some players and officials of the club tested positive for coronavirus.



The Miners on the other hand begun their campaign this season with a stalemate against Karela United. Samed Ibrahim and Mark Agyekum suffered injuries in the game against Karela and have been ruled out of tonight’s game.



The Phobians have beefed up their squad with some players with the return of Patrick Razak to the club as well as inclusion striker Abednego Tetteh.



The two sides played a goalless game in the Ghana Premier League last season.

However, Hearts of Oak are eyeing a good start to the season and a win in this home game will be vital in the ambition to end their league trophy drought.



