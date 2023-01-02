4
LIVE UPDATES: Hearts of Oak vs Bechem United (GPL WK10)

Welcome to GhanaWeb’s live update of the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League matchday 10 between Hearts of Oak and Bechem United.

Hearts of Oak host Bechem United as they look to continue their fine form under new manager Slavko Matic.

The Phobians could extend their unbeaten streak to seven matches with a win over Bechem. Their last loss dates back to October 2022 in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The reigning champions could go level with Aduana Stars at the top of the table if they manage to beat the Hunters at the Cape Coast stadium.

Hearts of Oak head into the game without five key players including skipper Gladson Awako, Dennis Nkrumah Korsah, Seidu Suraj, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, and Konadu Yiadom who are on national team assignment with the Black Galaxies.

Bechem United, on the hand, will also miss the services of the number one goalkeeper, Abdulai Iddrissu.

The Hunters are aiming for their first victory over Hearts in nine matches after losing five and drawing three of those.

In their last five matches, they have won two, drew one, and lost two but are unbeaten in their last three.

