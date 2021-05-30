LIVE UPDATES: Hearts of Oak vs Berekum Chelsea, Ashgold vs Legon Cities

Ashantigold host Legon Cities in Obuasi

After three games which saw Karela United draw with Great Olympics and Kotoko sharing the spoils with Aduana and Liberty Professionals beating Dreams FC by 2-1, we are back for another set of games.

Hearts of Oak face Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium. The Phobians dropped to 2nd place on the league table following Kotoko’s draw on Saturday.



The Phobians come into this game on the back of 4 consecutive wins in their last five games. Berekum Chelsea are also 13th on the table after drawing with Karela. Chelsea’s last game in Accra ended in an embarrassing 5-0 defeat to Inter Allies.



A win for Hearts of Oak in this game will see them move 2 points above Kotoko on the league table.



Another top liner for today which will be our focus is Ashantigold versus Legon Cities in Obuasi. The Royals head coach, Bashir Hayford and winger Hans Kwoffie come up against their former employers.



The Miners are 9th on the table with 34 points while Legon Cities lie 11th, just 3 points above the relegation zone with 32 points.

In other games, Inter Allies would play host to Medeama SC in Dawu while WAFA host Ebusua Dwarfs at the Sogakope Park as Bechem United takes on Elmina Sharts in Bechem.



Techiman would be of importance as well as King Faisal come up against Eleven Wonders. King Faisal club owner Alhaji Grusah has asked for military security for that game.



All games start at 3:00 pm except for Hearts of Oak vs Berekum Chelsea which is at 6:00 pm.



