LIVE UPDATES: Hearts of Oak vs Gold Stars (Ghana Premier League)

Hearts are eyeing victory over Gold Stars

After a month of break triggered by a court injunction, the Ghana Premier League makes a return today with a game between Accra Hearts of Oak and Bibiani Gold Stars.

The Phobians host the struggling Gold Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium with new coach Slavko Matic.



The Phobians started the season slowly with two draws and a defeat, leading to the sacking of Coach Samuel Boadu.



Hearts of Oak lost to Aduana Stars away and picked a point against Great Olympics and arch-rivals Asante Kotoko.



The Ghanaian giants are looking to turn around their season after a turbulent time seeing them crush out of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Hearts of Oak will have to respond with a good performance to appease their supporters in this fixture.



Hearts of Oak defeated Bibiani Gold Stars last season both home and away by a one-goal margin.



Coach Michael Osei’s side have also not had a great start to the season and is just a place above Hearts of Oak.



