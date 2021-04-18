LIVE UPDATES: Hearts of Oak vs Inter Allies

Accra Hearts of Oak players

Hearts of Oak take on Inter Allies FC as they seek to bounce back from that defeat to Ashanti Gold SC in their last game.

Last Sunday, the Phobians played as guests to the Miners at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium.



After squandering a chance to take the lead from the penalty spot, Hearts of Oak was made to suffer when Ashanti Gold SC scored in added time to amass all three points.



Now out of the Ghana Premier League top four, the Phobians are geared up to make amends this weekend.



For their opponent, they face relegation-threatened Inter Allies FC. While it will be a tough match for the Capelli Boys, they hope to be at their best to upset Hearts of Oak at the end of the 90 minutes.

Follow the LIVE UPDATES below







