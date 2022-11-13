LIVE UPDATES: Hearts of Oak vs Karela United

Hearts of Oak team

Hearts of Oak take on Karela United at the Accra Sports Stadium in matchday 6 of the Ghana Premier League.

The reigning FA Cup Champions have had a season turnaround under new trainer Slavko Matic and will hope to maintain their fine form as they seek their 3rd consecutive win.



The Serbian gaffer has led Hearts of Oak to back-to-back wins against Bibiani Goldstars and Kotoku Royals after landing the coaching job in recent weeks.



Hearts of Oak will go into the much-anticipated game in high spirits, knowing that a win for the club on home turf will propel them to surpass their opponent on the table.



Slavko Matic side currently sits 8th position on the league log with 8 points after five matches into the campaign.



Meanwhile, Karela United will also hope to make a case for themselves when they face the Ghanaian giants at away.



Bismark Kobby Mensah side are one point ahead of Hearts of Oak and for that matter, a win for the Pride of the West will push them further on the table.

Karela United will seek to maintain their winning run after beating Bechem United 1-0 on home turf last weekend.



They have won three and lost two in their five matches so far into the Ghana Premier League whiles Hearts of Oak have two wins, two draws and one defeat.



