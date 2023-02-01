LIVE UPDATES: Hearts of Oak vs Legon Cities

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Hello and welcome to GhanaWeb's lcoverage of the ongoing 2022/2023 betPawa Ghana Premier League.

Third-placed Hearts of Oak return to Accra Sports Stadium on the back of a 1-0 victory over Medeama SC to host Legon Cities for the matchday 15 fixture on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.



The Phobians who had gone four games without a victory in all competitions defeated Medeama SC at the Akoon Community Park through striker Kwadwo Obeng Jnr's first-half strike.



The victory ensured that Accra Hearts maintained their third spot on the League table and also reduced the points gap to one after leaders Aduana Stars drew 1-1 with Accra Great Olympics.



Legon Cities, on the other hand, lost 3-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium against Bechem United despite taking the lead in the game against the Hunters.

They now occupy the 14th position on the Premier League table and are a few inches away from the relegation zone.



Both teams will now have their full squad due to the return of the players who participated in the ongoing 2022 African Nations Tournament (CHAN 2022) in Algeria.



