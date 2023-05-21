LIVE UPDATES: Hearts of Oak vs Medeama SC - GPL Wk.31

1
Sun, 21 May 2023

The 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season continues this weekend with loads of action.

Accra Hearts of Oak welcome title contenders Medeama SC in Week 31 of the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium

The Phobians come into this game having lost three games and won the other two matches.

With 45 points from 30 matches, Hearst of Oak are 5th on the Ghana Premier League table and can still win the title at the end of the campaign.

For that to be possible, however, the team must secure all three points from the Medeama SC match.

Medeama SC on the other hand could be on their way to the top of the Ghana Premier League.

The Yellow and Mauve outfit have three wins and two defeats in the last five matches.

The team has five more points than Hearst of Oak and trail league leaders Aduana Stars by just two points.

Medeama SC's title ambitions has been boosted following Accra Lions 3-0 win over league leaders Aduana Stars on Saturday in Accra.

Let's find out who wins this match at the Accra Sports Stadium.





