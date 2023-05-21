LIVE UPDATES: Hearts of Oak vs Medeama SC - GPL Wk.31

Accra Hearts of Oak

The 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season continues this weekend with loads of action.

Accra Hearts of Oak welcome title contenders Medeama SC in Week 31 of the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium



The Phobians come into this game having lost three games and won the other two matches.



With 45 points from 30 matches, Hearst of Oak are 5th on the Ghana Premier League table and can still win the title at the end of the campaign.



For that to be possible, however, the team must secure all three points from the Medeama SC match.



Medeama SC on the other hand could be on their way to the top of the Ghana Premier League.



The Yellow and Mauve outfit have three wins and two defeats in the last five matches.