LIVE UPDATES: Karela United vs Asante Kotoko

Karela United vs Asante Kotoko

Hello and welcome to GhanaWeb's coverage of the ongoing 2022/2023 betPawa Ghana Premier League season.

Karela United host giants Asante Kotoko for the matchday 15 fixture at the Ayinase Camp Park on Thursday, February 2, 2023.



Karela suffered a 1-0 defeat to Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday 14 and will be hoping to bounce back in front of their home fans against the Porcupine Warriors.



The defeat to Accra Great Olympics on Sunday, January 29, 2023, left Karela United in the drop zone and will need a victory to move on the ladder from the 16th position.



The Porcupine Warriors on the other hand, are booming in confidence after thrashing Kotoku Royals 5-1 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, January 29, 2023,



The Ayinase Camp Park is a familiar ground for Asante Kotoko as they were the first club in the Ghana Premier League to pick a victory against Karela United under Johnson Smith.

Asante Kotoko are currently 4th on the Ghana Premier League table with 24 points and a victory today against Karela United will move them up to second behind leaders Aduana Stars who have 28 points after matchday 15 of the ongoing season.



Follow the live updates below:



