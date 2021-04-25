LIVE UPDATES: Karela vs Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak drew 0-0 with Karela at the Accra Sports Stadium in the first round

Karela United takes on giants Accra Hearts of Oak for the matchday 20 fixture of the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League today April 25, 2021.



The Ayinase-based club is yet to win a game since the start of the second round of the season and has seen the club drop from first place to the 5th position.



The Phobians are also going into this game after the 1-0 home victory against Inter Allies on matchday 19 which pushed them to 4th place.



A win for Accra Hearts of Oak today will give them 36 points, the same points tally current league leaders Medeama has after beating Asante Kotoko.

Raddy Ovoaka is expected to start his first game since the start of the second round for the Phobians after renewing his work permit.



