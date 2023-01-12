LIVE UPDATES: King Faisal vs Hearts of Oak (GPL WK11)

Hearts of Oak and King Faisal pre-match formalities

Welcome to GhanaWeb’s live update of the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League matchday 12 between King Faisal and Hearts of Oak.

Both teams are on the same form with regard to their last five matches, but the home side sit in the bottom three while the Hearts are third on the log.



While Faisal will be hoping to get back to winning ways, Hearts will be looking to extend their winning run after their 3-2 win last Sunday.



King Faisal have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five league games.



The Kumasi-based side, after a sloppy start of five straight defeats, have turned the tables.



Hearts, on the other hand, have also won three, lost one, and drawn one of their last five games.



The Phobians will be without five of their key players, Gladson Awako, Dennis Nkrumah Korsah, Seidu Suraj, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, and Konadu Yiadom, who are on national team assignment with the Black Galaxies.

Also, they will be without their head coach, Slavko Matic, who has departed to Serbia for personal issues. Assistant manager David Ocloo will take over the reins for the second game in a row.



In the last four meetings between the two, Hearts of Oak won three, with Faisal winning one.



Follow the live updates below:





EE/BOG