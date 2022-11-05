4
LIVE UPDATES: Kotoku Royals vs Hearts of Oak (GPL WK5)

Hearts Of Oak 34567 Accra Hearts of Oak

Sat, 5 Nov 2022

Welcome to GhanWeb's line updates of the Ghana Premier League matchday 5 encounters between Kotoku Royals and Hearts of Oak.

Kotoku Royals will host Accra Hearts of Oak at the Cape Coast Stadium as the two go head-to-head in the top flight for the fight time.

Hearts' new gaffer Slavko Matic would want to continue his good start after beating Bibiani Gold Stars in his first game in charge.

The win was the Phobian's first win of the season-ending the club's three games winless run.

Kotoku Royals, on the other hand, are having a difficult debut season so far recording one win, one draw, and two losses.

Hearts of Oak line-up

Richmond Ayi, Samuel Inkoom, Dennis Korsah, Konadu Yiadom, Robert Sowah Addo, Caleb Amankwah, Gideon Asante, Eric Esso, Gladson Awako, Isaac Mensah, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.

Follow the updates below:





Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial, Sports Debate and Sports Check below:





