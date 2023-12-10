LIVE UPDATES: Kumsi Asante Kotoko vs Hearts of Oak (Ghana Premier League)

Kotoko are hosting Hearts of Oak

Ghana's most dominant clubs, Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko face off at the Baba Yara Stadium in a game week 14 fixture of the Ghana Premier League.

Both teams come into this fixture which is the first super clash of the 2023/2024 season not in the best of shapes but their fans are optimistic of victory.



Hearts of Oak has struggled to compete in the Ghana Premier League since the campaign commenced. The Phobians head into the game with just one win in their last five.



Their other four matches ended in three draws and a defeat.



Asante Kotoko, on the other hand, are not doing as well as they would have wanted. The team has three more points than Hearts of Oak.



The Porcupine Warriors have managed to win the last three games, making the side one of the most in-form teams in the league currently.



The two games before the consecutive wins all ended in defeats for the Reds.

Last season, Hearts of Oak came out tops in the two games played between the two teams in the Ghana Premier League. The first meeting between the sides ended in a draw at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. Subsequently, Hearts of Oak beat Asante Kotoko in the reverse fixture.



A look into the last five games between the two sides has Hearts of Oak with two wins, one win for Asante Kotoko, and two games ending in draws.



