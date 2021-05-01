LIVE UPDATES: Legon Cities vs Asante Kotoko

Legon Cities host Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko are facing Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium in the matchday 22 fixture tonight.

The Porcupine Warriors dropped points at home against Medeama in their matchday 21 fixture at the Len Clay Sports Stadium losing the game by 2-1 to surrender their position on top of the league.



Coach Mariano Barreto and his players will be hoping to reclaim their position on top of the league with a win against Legon Cities in this crucial fixture should Medeama lose at home.



Legon Cities are hoping to avoid relegation and will go all out in search of a win against Asante Kotoko in the fixture.



The Royals managed to draw in their matchday 21 fixture against Dreams FC at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Legon Cities is placed in the 15th position on the league table with 23 points and a defeat could see them in the drop zone.



The Royals have been boosted by the return of Asamoah Gyan ahead of this game.

The former Black Stars captain made a return from injury to earn some game time against Dreams in that 1-1 draw at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Asamoah Gyan is expected to get some game time against Kotoko and will be in search of his first goal of the season against the Ghana Premier League giants.



The Porcupine Warriors won the first leg by a lone goal on matchday five against Legon Cities.



Follow the LIVE UPDATES below



