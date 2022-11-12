LIVE UPDATES: Medeama vs Asante Kotoko - Week 6

Medeama host Asante Kotoko in matchday 6 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season at Akoon Park.
Medeama SC are on a bad run of three games without a win and needs to get back to winning ways or risk falling into the relegation zone.
The poor run is disappointing especially when the Tarkwa-based club started the campaign on a good note with two consecutive wins.
Due to the bad form, Medeama SC are 12th on the Ghana Premier League table with just six points.
The opponent, Asante Kotoko have impressed this season although the team could do more.
With three wins, one draw, and one defeat, the Porcupine Warriors club are fourth on the league log and just three points behind Aduana Stars who are top of the table.
The reds appear the stronger side and hope to return from the trip with a win.
Follow the LVIE UPDATES below
- Legon Cities beat 2-0 Great Olympics at El-Wak Sports Stadium
- Bibiani Goldstars forward Ibrahim Laar dream of playing for Real Madrid or Dortmund
- I am very disappointed with the result against Hearts of Oak - Seth Ablade
- Great Olympics pips Medeama SC 1-0 at Accra Sports Stadium
- Ghanaian duo Kwadwo Opoku and Latif Blessing help LAFC to clinch first-ever MLS title
- Read all related articles