LIVE UPDATES: Medeama vs Hearts of Oak (GPL WK14)

Hearts Of Oak 98765789 Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Sat, 28 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to GhanaWeb's live update of the Ghana Premier League match week 14 clash between Medeama and Accra Hearts of Oak.

Medeama will be hoping to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat to Bechem United last time out.

Hearts of Oak, on the other hand, will look to end a three-game winless run in all competitions.

The home side have won two, lost two, and drew one of their last five matches. Despite their inconsistency in form, the Tarkwa-based side have won their last three games at home.

Hearts of Oak are currently going through a rough patch as the Phobians have won one of their last five matches losing two.

Despite their poor form, the Rainbow lads sit 5th on the table with 21 points, 6 places above Medeama, and 4 points difference.

Hearts head into the big fixture with a depleted side as key five players are currently on national assignment with the Black Galaxies.

Additionally, they have an increasing injury list with Ibrahim Salifu ruled out.

Follow the live updates below





EE/MA

