LIVE UPDATES: Medeama vs Hearts of Oak (Ghana Premier League)

Hearts hope to bounce back to winning ways

Accra Hearts of Oak are in action for the first time after their 2-0 defeat to Great Olympics in the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians have travelled to Tarkwa to take on Medeama SC in the last game of matchday twelve of the 2020/2021 season.



No injury worries means coach Papic has the full compliment of his squad and has made three changes to the team that lost to Great Olympics.



Richard Arthur has returned to the line up with full back Larry Sumaila replacing captain Fatawu.



Kwadwo Obeng Junior has also been given a start following his return from injury. Emmanuel Nettey who was subbed off after half-time against Olympics retains his place in the team.



Hearts who are ninth with sixteen points will jump to fourth place if they manage a victory today.

Ahead of the game, Medeam’s star man Justice Blay has warned the Phobians that they will leave Tarkwa with zero points.



Blay is confident that coach Samuel Boadu’s boys will pick all three points available today.



Blay has been named in the line up alongside Ofori Antwi and forward Ackahbi.



