LIVE UPDATES: Morocco vs Croatia (Group F)

Morocco national team

Welcome to GhanaWeb's live updates of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Group F fixture between Morocco and Croatia.

The Atlas Lions face the 2018 finalists at the Al Bayt Stadium to open matchday 4 of the tournament ongoing in Qatar.



Croatia come against an African side at the World Cup for the third consecutive, having won their previous two against African opponents.



They beat Cameroon and Nigeria in 2014 and 2018 respectively.



The game promises to be exciting as both countries are on a good run of form - both are unbeaten.



Morocco have won four and drew one of the last five games whereas Croatia have won all their last five matches.



Morocco, ranked 22nd in the world are making their 6th appearance on the World Stage. Their best finish came in the 1986 edition when they finished the round of 16.

Meanwhile, the Croawats are ranked 12 and also making their 6th appearance with their best results was achieved in 2018 after finishing second.



This will be the first meeting between the two.



Follow the update below











EE/BB