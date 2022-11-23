1
Menu
Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Morocco vs Croatia (Group F)

Morocco National Team 45679967.png Morocco national team

Wed, 23 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to GhanaWeb's live updates of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Group F fixture between Morocco and Croatia.

The Atlas Lions face the 2018 finalists at the Al Bayt Stadium to open matchday 4 of the tournament ongoing in Qatar.

Croatia come against an African side at the World Cup for the third consecutive, having won their previous two against African opponents.

They beat Cameroon and Nigeria in 2014 and 2018 respectively.

The game promises to be exciting as both countries are on a good run of form - both are unbeaten.

Morocco have won four and drew one of the last five games whereas Croatia have won all their last five matches.

Morocco, ranked 22nd in the world are making their 6th appearance on the World Stage. Their best finish came in the 1986 edition when they finished the round of 16.

Meanwhile, the Croawats are ranked 12 and also making their 6th appearance with their best results was achieved in 2018 after finishing second.

This will be the first meeting between the two.

Follow the update below





EE/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar