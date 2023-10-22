LIVE UPDATES: Nations FC vs Asante Kotoko (GPL WK6)

Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko visit newly promoted side Nation FC for their matchday six encounters in the 2023/2024 Ghana Premier League.

Kotoko have not been convincing at the start of the season winning two, drawing two, and losing one of their five games.



Despite the slow start, the Porcupines sit sixth on the table trailing league leaders Samartex by two points.



The Reds are looking to extend their winning run to three after a sloppy start with two draws and a defeat in the first three games.



Kotoko have a good record against newcomers winning three of their seven meetings while recording one defeat, and three draws in the process.



Nations FC, on the other hand, have not had the best start to life in the Premier League, sitting 14th on the table.



The Abrankese-based side have won just one of their first four games, losing two and drawing one of those.

Their first-ever top-flight victory came against Samartex when they beat the Timber boys 2-0 at home.



Nations are yet to lose any of their home games this season and would want to extend the unbeaten run to three as they face Kotoko.



EE/OGB