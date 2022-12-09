1
Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Netherlands vs Argentina ( 2022 World Cup quarter-final)

Messi And Van Dijk 456798 Messi and Van Dijk

Fri, 9 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to GhanaWeb's live updates on the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final encounter between Netherlands and Argentina.

The Netherlands lock horns with Argentina at the Lusail Stadium in a battle for a semi-final berth at the World Cup.

This will be the 10th meeting between the two teams. Netherlands have won 4 while

Argentina have recorded 3 wins with 2 ending in a draw.

The last two meetings between the two at the World Cup have ended in a draw with Argentina winning their last knockout stage meeting on penalties.

The Orange are on five matches unbeaten run, winning four and drawing one. They finished top of their group and beat USA 3-1 to advance to the last 8.

Argentina, on the other hand, has won four of their last five games, losing one. 

Despite a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia, the Albiceleste won their group and beat Australia 2-1 to advance to the knockout stage.

Line ups

Netherlands (3-4-1-2) Noppert; Timber, Van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, De Roon, Klaassen, F de Jong, Blind; Gakpo; Depay, Bergwijn.

Argentina (3-5-2) E Martinez; Romero, Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez; Molina, De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Acuna; Messi, Alvarez.

Follow the updates below



