0
Menu
Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Niger vs Ghana( 2022 CHAN quarter-finals)

The Black Galaxies Find Themselves In A Make Or Break Affair L-R Augustine Randolph, Denis Korsah, Dominic Nsobila, David Abagna

Sat, 28 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to GhanaWeb's Live updates of the 2022 Championship of African Nations(CHAN) tournament quarter-final between Niger and Ghana.

The two West African sides go head-to-head in a battle for a semi-final place at the tournament ongoing in Algeria.

Niger finished top of their group with 4 points, beating Cameroon 1-0 in a decider to win Group E, which was made of three countries.

They have a lunt attack as they have scored only 1 goal in two games. However, they are resolute at the back as they have conceded only one goal.

Ghana, on the other hand, finished second in Group B with 6 points. The Black Galaxies scored 4 goals and had an additional three goals added to their tally due to their 3-0 walkover win over Morocco.

Annor Walker's side have conceded three goals in return.

Ghana, two times runners up will be hoping to steer past Niger in a bid for their first CHAN triumph in their third attempt.

Follow the updates below





EE/DA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Cletus Avoka apologizes to Ato Forson
Haruna Iddrisu’s removal is a punishment – Former NABCO boss
Minority leadership: Afia Pokuaa runs the rule
Spio Garbrah slams NDC supporters opposed to Haruna Iddrisu’s removal
Haruna Iddrisu warns Ofori-Atta over DDEP
Stan Dogbe takes on Ben Ephson
I’ll represent our collective goals as new Minority Leader – Ato Forson
NDC reshuffle: Irate NDC youth beat up Deputy General Secretary
Koku Anyidoho tackles Asiedu Nketiah over reshuffle
Mahama, Asiedu Nketiah orchestrated shakeup in Minority caucus – Ben Ephson
Related Articles: