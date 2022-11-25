A photo of the Senegal team

Hello and welcome to GhanaWeb's live text commentary of the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Qatar and Senegal meet for their second group game after both lost their respective opposing matches to Ecuador and Netherlands.



Qatar lost 2-0 to Enner Valencia's Ecuador in the opening game of the tournament while Senegal, despite going toe-to-toe with Netherlands, conceded two late goals against the Dutch.



The loss handed Qatar the unwanted record of becoming the first host nation ever to lose their opening game of the World Cup, and they’re now at risk of making further unwanted history by becoming only the fifth host nation to lose successive World Cup games.



With all at stake against Senegal, Qatar coach, Felix Sanchez has promised the Qataris his team will make supporters much happier this time around.



Senegal manager, Aliou Cissé was handed a blow right on the eve of the tournament when talisman Sadio Mané was ruled out of the competition with an injury and it showed clearly in their game against the Dutch.



Given they’re now without a clean sheet in their last eight World Cup matches, producing a more ruthless attacking display here is likely to be key in securing a positive result.

The game will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.



Follow the live updates below:



LIVE UPDATES: Qatar vs Senegal (2022 World Cup Group A)



