2
Menu
Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Qatar vs Senegal (2022 World Cup Group A)

A Photo Of The Senegal Team A photo of the Senegal team

Fri, 25 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hello and welcome to GhanaWeb's live text commentary of the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Qatar and Senegal meet for their second group game after both lost their respective opposing matches to Ecuador and Netherlands.

Qatar lost 2-0 to Enner Valencia's Ecuador in the opening game of the tournament while Senegal, despite going toe-to-toe with Netherlands, conceded two late goals against the Dutch.

The loss handed Qatar the unwanted record of becoming the first host nation ever to lose their opening game of the World Cup, and they’re now at risk of making further unwanted history by becoming only the fifth host nation to lose successive World Cup games.

With all at stake against Senegal, Qatar coach, Felix Sanchez has promised the Qataris his team will make supporters much happier this time around.

Senegal manager, Aliou Cissé was handed a blow right on the eve of the tournament when talisman Sadio Mané was ruled out of the competition with an injury and it showed clearly in their game against the Dutch.

Given they’re now without a clean sheet in their last eight World Cup matches, producing a more ruthless attacking display here is likely to be key in securing a positive result.

The game will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Follow the live updates below:

LIVE UPDATES: Qatar vs Senegal (2022 World Cup Group A)



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar