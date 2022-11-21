LIVE UPDATES: Senegal vs Netherlands (World Cup Group A)

Senegal are champions of the 2021 AFCON

2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

African champions, Senegal take on three-time World Cup finalist Netherlands in the second Group A game at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha on Monday, November 21, 2022.



After painfully missing out on the knockout stages of the 2018 World Cup by way of inferior fair play record, Senegal will be hoping to have a different story in this year's edition.



This is the first time that the Terenga Lions have featured in consecutive World Cups and they begin their journey in the World Cup as the champions of the 2021 AFCON.



After missing out on the 2018 edition and the 2022 Euros, Louis van Gaal’s Netherlands are making a return to football’s biggest stage, looking to grab the ultimate after three failed attempts.



Still unbeaten in 2022 (W6, D2), the Oranje will be hoping for a strong start in this tournament to justify their favourites tag for topping Group A.

The second Group A game will be officiated by Brazilian referee, Wilton Pereira Sampaio.



Follow the live updates below:




