LIVE UPDATES: Sudan versus Ghana (AFCON Qualifiers)

Black Stars are in action against Sudan

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between the Black Stars of Ghana and Falcons of Jediane of Sudan.

The two nations clash for the second time in five days with the first one ending in a 2-0 victory for the West Africans.



The Black Stars of Ghana are a step away from qualifying for the tournament in Cameroon after winning their opening three matches.



Sudan on the other hand, have just one win in three matches and defeat at home today could rule them out of qualification.



It has been mixed news for CK Akonnor since Friday when his team beat the Sudanese 2-0.



After being boosted with the arrival of Mubarak Wakaso, Majeed Ashimeru and Jeffery Schlupp, Akonnor has lost his skipper Andre Dede Ayew who scored the two goals that gave him the three points.

He is, however, adamant that irrespective of the injuries, his team will avoid a defeat.



Sudan’s record is not one that will put some fear in the Black Stars. They have won just one of their last five games.



They have also conceded eight goals in the last five which shows that they are not that solid at the back.



In the absence of his first three skippers, Akonnor has named Jordan Ayew as the captain for today’s match.



Black Stars XI

Lawrence Ati-Zigi (GK), Baba Abdul Rahman, Nicholas Opoku, John Boye, Alexander Djiku, Afriyie Acquah, Tariqe Fosu, Jeffrey Schlupp, Mubarak Wakaso and Jordan Ayew



Follow the live updates here



