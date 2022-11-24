LIVE UPDATES: Switzerland vs Cameroon (Group G)

Cameroon national team

Welcome to GhanaWeb's live updates of Switzerland's opening game against Cameroon at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Switzerland lock horns with Cameroon for the first time at the Al Janoub Stadium.



Switzerland, ranked 15th, walk into the game from the backdrop of three wins and two defeats in their last five matches.



Cameroon, ranked 43, have won just one of their last five games, drawing two and losing two.



The Swiss will be making their 12th appearance in the world's most prestigious international tournament, having reached the quarter-finals three times.



The Indomitable Lions, in contrast, will be making their eighth appearance, with their best finish being the quarter-finals.

Switzerland (4-2-3-1): Sommer; Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodríguez; Freuler, Xhaka; Shaqiri, Sow, Vargas; Embolo



Cameroon (4-3-3): Onana; Tolo, Nkoulou, Castelletto, Fai; Gouet, Hongla, Zambo Anguissa; Mbeumo, Choupo-Moting, Toko Ekambi.



Follow the updates below









Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial show below











EE/BB