LIVESTREAMED: 2022 World Cup review- Argentina triumph, Messi ends GOAT debate

Mon, 19 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 2022 FIFA World Cup was crowned with an epic final between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium.

Argentina came up top, winning 4-3 on penalties in what has been touted as the greatest World Cup final ever, a six goals thriller filled with drama.

Lionel Messi, who scored a brace, finally get his heart-filled desire of winning the World Cup but Kylian Mbappe announced himself to the World as the next big thing with his hat trick.

The 2022 World Cup has been regarded as the best in history, producing many dramatic wins and upsets and Morocco coming through with a fairytale campaign.

On today's episode of The GhanaWeb Mundial, host Joel Eshun together with sports journalists Daniel Oduro and Emmanuel Enin review what has been a mesmerising tournament.

Messi ending the Greatest of All Time(GOAT) debate, Kylian Mbappe's journey to greatness, and the performance of African teams will all be up for discussion.

Watch the show via the link below



