LIVESTREAMED: Asante Kotoko vs Nsoatreman – J.A Kufuor Cup

Asante Kotoko takes on Nsoatreman in the thrilling J.A Kufuor Cup at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

This highly anticipated match is organized by the JAK Foundation to honour the legacy of a former president of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor, who served two terms from 2000 to 2008.



The match promises to be an exciting spectacle of skill and sportsmanship. The winning team will claim a trophy unveiled earlier in the week at President Kufuor's residence.



Both Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman have pledged to give their all and deliver a spirited performance, as a tribute to Kufuor's enduring impact on Ghana.



Kufuor, a former chairman of Asante Kotoko, has extended his blessings to both teams and expressed his desire to witness a fair and competitive match.



Gracing the match is Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia.

The JA Kufuor Cup is not just about football; it also serves as a platform to support a noble cause. All gate proceeds will go towards the JAK Foundation, which assists needy yet talented children across Ghana.



Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah, the cup's ambassador, has demonstrated his commitment to this cause by purchasing 1,000 tickets for the game.



Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku is also expected to attend the match, underscoring the importance of the event within the Ghanaian football community.



Watch the LIVESTREAM below



