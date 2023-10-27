LIVESTREAMED: Benin vs Ghana (2024 Olympic Games qualifiers)

Black Queens

Black Queens take on Benin in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games qualifiers at the Friendship Stadium in Cotonou.

This will be the second time Ghana will take on Benin in 2023. The first game ended in a 3-0 win for the Black Queens.



The game was Black Queens manager, Nora Hauptle's first game in charge. Her team has gone on to win all seven matches, scoring 26 goals, and is yet to concede a goal.



Black Queens beat Rwanda 12-0 on aggregate to progress to the next round of the competition. They beat Rwanda 7-0 in the first leg before thrashing them 5-0 in the second leg in Accra.



Ghana, who are having a phenomenal run in the qualifiers, are on the quest for their first-ever qualification for the Olympic Games and would move a step closer if they eliminate Benin.

The second leg is set for October 31, 2023, at the Accra Sports Stadium.



EE/KPE