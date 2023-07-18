LIVESTREAMED: Black Queens vs Guinea (Olympic qualifiers)

The Black Queens of Ghana

The senior women's national team, the Black Queens, face Guinea at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Black Queens take on their Guinea counterparts in the second leg of the first-round of qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympics.



The Black Queens defeated their opponents 3-0 in Conakry in the first leg.



Ghana's Vivian Adjei Konadu, Doris Boaduwaa, and Evelyn Badu scored the goals for the Black Queens.



Following their victory in the first leg, coach Nora Hauptle expressed her satisfaction with her team's performance but lamented the missed opportunities, stating that they could have scored more goals.



The Swiss coach expects her players to capitalize on their home advantage and make the second leg easier, with the support of the home fans.

The Black Queens winning streak began with a 3-0 triumph over Benin in an international friendly, with goals from Princella Adubea, Sandra Owusu Ansah, and Evelyn Badu.



The Black Queens aims to restore confidence in the national team as they strive to book a spot at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. A win against Guinea will propel them to the next round of qualifiers, where they will face the winner of the match between Rwanda and Uganda.



Watch the LIVESTREAM below



JNA/KPE