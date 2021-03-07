LIVESTREAMED: Black Satellites arrive home after resounding victory in Africa U-20 tournament

The black satellites have arrived in their homeland after a resounding victory

Ghana's U20 team arrived in Ghana on Sunday, March 7, 2021, after beating Uganda to win the Africa U-20 championship in Mauritania.

The players were met with wild jubilation and cheers from supporters at the Kotoka International Airport, Accra



Daniel Barnie Afriyie scored in both halves to hand the team their fourth AFCON U-20 title in the tournament’s history after winning it in 1993, 1999, 2009 and 2021.



Obviously elated about the win, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo also sent a congratulatory message to Black Satellites after beating Uganda to win the Africa U-20 championship in Mauritania.

Watch the arrival of the ‘superheroes’ in the videos below:



