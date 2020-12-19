13
Menu
Sports

LIVESTREAMED: Burkina Faso vs Ghana - WAFU Zone B U-20 Final

Video Archive
Sat, 19 Dec 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s Black Satellites are locking horns with Burkina Faso in the final of the WAFU Zone B U-20 Championship in Benin at 15:00 GMT.

Ghana’s U-20 team defeated Niger in the semi-final to book a place in the final. The Black Satellites won the match on penalties by 5-3.

The Young Stallions of Burkina Faso sealed their final place, after handing favourites Cote d'Ivoire a shocking 4-1 defeat.

The Black Satellites of Ghana will be hoping to secure the sub-regional title in the finals of the WAFU Zone B U-20 tournament against Burkina Faso.

Watch video below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Related Articles: