LIVESTREAMED: ES Setif vs Asante Kotoko (CAF Confed Cup 2nd leg)

Sun, 21 Feb 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Ghana's sole representative in African club competitions, Asante Kotoko are hoping to overturn a 2-1 deficit against ES Setif to progress to the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup.
The Porcupine Warriors, despite dominating the first leg in Accra last weekend, suffered a 2-1 defeat.
The Algerians are favourite to seal their qualification at their home grounds but Kotoko are hopeful they can upset the odds and stage a heroic comeback.
Asante Kotoko must score two answered goals to qualify to the next stage of the competition.
Watch the game below.
