LIVESTREAMED: GFA President Kurt Okraku delivers Christmas message

GFA President, Kurt Okraku

The Ghana Football Association President, Kurt E.S Okraku delivered a Christmas message to the public today, Friday at 2:00 pm.

The GFA President who has been at the helm for a year now has worked hard in the last few months to get football running.



Amidst the pandemic, the GFA managed to help clubs cope financially through the FIFA and Ghana government's relief fund.



The Association has also seen immense growth in the local football sector with the return of the Ghana Premier League.



The current administration has also succeeded in winning the WAFU Zone B cup courtesy of the Black Satellites.

Kurt Okraku’s Christmas message touched on the plans of the GFA for the festive season among others.



Watch video below



