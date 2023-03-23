LIVESTREAMED: Ghana vs Angola (2023 AFCON Qualifiers)

Black Stars

Ghana resumes their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with a round three tie against Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on March 23, 2023.

The Black Stars welcome the Black Antelopes in with hopes of extending their unbeaten run in the qualifiers.



Angola, just like Ghana, are unbeaten in the qualifiers winning one and drawing the other.



The Black Stars began their qualifiers win a 3-0 win over Madagascar before a 1-1 draw against Central African Republic whereas Angola beat Central Africa Republic 3-1 before drawing 1-1 with Madagascar.



This will be the first meeting between the two sides since 2010 when they met in the Africa Cup of Nations.



The Black Stars beat the host nation of that year's AFCON 1-0 in the quarter-finals to progress to set up a semi-final clash against Nigeria.

The game will also be the seventh meeting between the two. Angola have recorded one victory with Ghana winning three and drawing two of the previous six meetings.



Angola's last win over Ghana came back in 1997 in the 1998 AFCON qualifiers. They beat the West African powerhouse 1-0 in Luanda.



EE/KPE