LIVESTREAMED Ghana vs Mozambique (2023 U-23 AFCON)

Welcome to the live streaming of the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Ghana and Mozambique.

Ghana host Mozambique for the second leg of the second round of the qualifiers series at Baba Yara Sports.



The Black Meteors are on one foot in the next round after beating Mozambique 2-1 in the first leg.



The Meteors will face either Ethiopia or Algeria if they manage to edge out their Mozambican counterparts.



The fourth edition of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations will take place in Morocco in June 2023.

Tanko was in charge of the team which finished fourth at the 2019 tournament won by hosts Egypt, which ensured Ghana missed out on the 2020 Olympic Games.



