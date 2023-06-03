8
Menu
Sports

LIVESTREAMED: Ghana vs Nigeria (U-20 WAFU Girls final)

Ghana Vs Nigeria 465789.png Ghana vs Nigeria U-20 WAFU Girls final

Sat, 3 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Princesses of Ghana face the Falconets of Nigeria in the final of the maiden edition of the WAFU Zone B U-20 Girls championship at the Baba Yara Stadium on Saturday, June 3.

Both teams are unbeaten in the tournament. Ghana are on three matches winning streak while Nigeria are on a four games-winning run.

Black Princesses topped Group A, which was made up of three teams, and eliminated Burkina Faso on their run to the final.

Stella Nyame, Success Ameyaa, Faiza Seidu ensured that Ghana came from a goal down to win 3-1 against Burkina Faso and secure a ticket to the final.

Nigeria, on the other hand, topped Group B - made four teams and beat Bennin in the semi-final, setting up a final against their fierce rival Ghana.

The Falconets thumped Bennin 3-0, thanks Amina Bello and a brace by Esther Chinemerem got the job done.

Nigeria will be looking to prevent Ghana from staging a host and win of the inaugural edition of the tournament.

Watch the live streaming below



EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kweku Baako reacts to adjournment of case against Ken Agyapong
Insider details of how Otumfuo destooled 96-year-old chief of Antoa
Former Minister slams Navrongo man for burying dad in a Toyota Corolla
Akufo-Addo vs. Domelevo: Kofi Bentil slams SC ‘belated’ ruling
Don’t continue to punish us with a leader like Dr. Bawumia’ – CPP man prays
Domelevo reacts to SC victory over ‘unconstitutional’ forced leave
Domelevo declines suing for damages after SC ruling
Uganda anti-LGBTQ bill: 'Nobody will move us' - Uganda president declares
Voice note of man who committed suicide at Ahafo Mim pops up
Dubai car dealership responds to Stan Dogbe