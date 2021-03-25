LIVESTREAMED: Ghana vs South Africa - AFCON Qualifiers

Watch the live match of the 2022 AFCON Qualifiers game between South Africa vs Ghana.

The Bafana Bafana of South Africa take on the Black Stars at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg at 16:00 GMT.



Ghana defeated the South Africans by 2-0 in the first leg at Cape Coast in 2019 with Arsenal’s Thomas Partey and Ajax’s Kudus Mohammed netting the second for the Black Stars.



However, the South Africans vowed to beat Ghana in the return fixture as Ghana searches for either a win or a draw to book a place at the 2022 AFCON.



Both teams have been struck with the absence of their key players due to the coronavirus pandemic which has prevented clubs from releasing their players.

Both teams are joint top of Group C with 9 points but it is Ghana that leads the standing with a superior goal difference.



Watch the LIVESTREAM below



