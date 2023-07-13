LIVESTREAMED: Ivory Coast vs Ghana - WAFU Zone B U-20 Cup

Ghana’s under-20 side, the Black Satellites, take on host country, Ivory Coast in the WAFU Zone B Boys Cup of Nations at Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Ghana is competing alongside five other countries in the sub-region following the withdrawal of Nigeria.



The Black Satellites' are paired in Group A with host Cote D’Ivoire, Burkina Faso and Niger as Benin and Togo square off in Group B.



The Black Satellites' first match against Niger ended in a 1-1 stalemate as they picked up just one point.



The team later lost their second match by 2-0 to Burkina Faso who are currently the Group A leaders.



The Black Satellites must defeat Ivory Coast to qualify from the group stages.



Ivory Coast come into the match following a 4-1 win over Niger after losing their first match by 1-0 to Burkina Faso.

The Black Satellites who are being led by former Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu are hoping to improve on Ghana’s performance in 2022 when the team exited at the group stages.



Ghana won the WAFU Zone B Boys Cup of Nations in Benin in 2021.



The two finalists of the WAFU Zone B Boys Cup of Nations will qualify for the U20 AFCON.



