LIVESTREAMED: Kallon FC vs Dreams FC (CAF Confederations Cup)

Dreams vs Kallon FC

Dreams FC visit Sierra Leone side, Kallo FC for the second leg of the second preliminary round of the CAF Confederations Cup.

The Ghanaian side hold a 2-1 aggregate lead as they hope to secure qualification to the group stage in their debut appearance in the competition.



Goals from Godfred Atuahene and John Antwi inspired Dreams to the slim win two weeks ago at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Dreams qualified for the final round of the play-offs eliminating Milo FC 3-2 on aggregate, after a 2-1 win and a one-all draw in the first and second leg respectively.

They would become the second Ghanaian since to reach the group stage of the competition since Asante Kotoko in 2019.



Watch the game below



