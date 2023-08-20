LIVESTREAMED: Medeama vs Remo Stars (CAF Champions League playoff)

Medeama Sporting Club host Nigerian side Remo Stars at the Cape Coast stadium in their CAF Champions League playoff first leg.

The Ghana Premier League champions are looking to grab a convincing win to boost their chances of qualifying.



Also, head Coach, Evan Addotey, has set eyes on winning his first African inter-club game as manager.



The manager has named a strong lineup that features last season's goalkeeper of the season Felix Kyei in post.



Other key members in the lineup include skipper Vincent Atinga, Kwadwo Amoako, Manuel Matey, Jean Vital, and Jonathan Sowah among others.



The second leg comes off a week' later in Nigeria.

Follow the live streming belwo











EE/OGB