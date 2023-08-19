LIVESTREAMED: Milo FC vs Dreams FC (CAF Confederations Cup playoffs)

Dreams FC

Guinean side Milo FC host Dreams FC Ghana’s representative in the 2023/24 CAF Confederations Cup play-off.

Dreams who are making their debut in the African inter-club competition hope to grab a positive result in the first leg of the tie at the Lansana General Stadium, Conakry.



Dreams FC secured their spot to participate in their continental challenge after beating King Faisal 2-0 in the final of the 2023 MTN FA Cup.



The second leg of their game against their counterparts from Guinea will be played between Friday, August 25, and Sunday, August 27, 2023, in Accra.



The winner of the tie will progress to the final round of the qualifiers and will meet the winner of the game between AS Dounes of Niger and Kallon FC of Sierra between September 15 and 17 and September 29 to October 1.

Watch the live stream via the link below:







EE/NOQ