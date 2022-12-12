1
LIVESTREAMED: Morocco's historic win over Portugal, preview of semi-final of World Cup on GhanWeb Mundial

Mon, 12 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The semi-final of the 2022 World Cup has been set up nicely albeit surprisingly with some upsets recorded in the quarter-finals.

The match-ups will see Croatia take on Argentina whiles Morocco face France for a place in the final of the tournament.

When Morocco were paired against Portugal, expectations were that it was going to be a walk in the park for the Portuguese and they were going to smash the Moroccans who made history by even qualifying to the quarter-final.

But as it turned out, Portugal who were imperious against Switzerland fell on the sword of En-Neysris thumping header to make history as the first country from Africa to make it to the semi-final of the World Cup.

Croatia also did the unthinkable against Brazil. When Neymar scored that beautiful goal in extra time, it was expected that Brazil were going to win the game but Croatia fought back with a goal from Petkovic to send the game to penalties.

Croatia goalie, Livakovic proved to be the hero as he saved two of Brazil's five penalties to send his side to the semis.

On Tuesday, Argentina will face Croatia. Morocco will take on France in the last semi-final game on Wednesday.

The review of the quarter-finals and preview of the semi-finals are the topics for discussion on today's edition of GhanaWeb Mundial.

Join host Joel Eshun and guests Joseph Adamafio and Emmanuel Enin as they dissect the issues.

Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial below

