LIVESTREAMED: Namibia vs Black Queens (AWCON Qualifiers)

Footballghana.com brings you the live stream of Black Queens 2024 WAFCON second leg qualifier game against Namibia.

Black Queens beat Namibia 3-1 in the first leg which was played at the Accra Sports Stadium. Doris Boaduwaa scored twice, Portia Boakye netted a fantastic goal and Namibia scored via a defensive blunder by Ghana.



Nora Häuptle supervised Black Queens' final training yesterday at the match venue.



Portia Boakye captain's the side today at the Lucas Moripe Sports Stadium, talented attacker Stella Nyamekye starts on the wing, Ernestina Abambilla starts in midfield, and goalkeeper Findiib Konlan is in post for the Queens.



Defender Susan Ama Duah and Vivian Adjei Konadu are also in the starting XI.

Ghana’s Black Queens are playing as the away team. The Queens remain poised for total victory as echoed by head coach Nora Hauptle in her pre-match press conference.



She added that the girls will not underestimate their opponent.



Below is the live stream



