LIVESTREAMED: Review of Black Stars win over Switzerland on GhanaWeb Mundial

Fri, 18 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars wrapped up their preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a resounding victory over Switzerland on Thursday, November 18, 2020.

Otto Addo's charges exhibited top performance and dominated the Swiss in a 2-0 win.

Mohammed Salisu and Antoine Semenyo scored their debut goals and earned Ghana the victory.

On this episode of the GhanaWeb Mundial, we review the Black Stars' win, team performance, individual performances, Otto Addo's surprise line up and how the victory can impact Ghana's performance at the World Cup.

GhanaWeb Sports Editor, Perez Erzoah Kwaw, and Sports Journalist for Citi TV/FM Daniel Koranteng join host Joel Eshun to discuss the topics on board.

Watch the live streaming below

