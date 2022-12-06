13
LIVESTREAMED: Sefa Kayi hosts Songo, Kwaku Yeboah, Obama on Ghana's performance at 2022 World Cup

Tue, 6 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ace sports journalists, Dan Kwaku Yeboah, Patrick Osei Agyemang and Saddick Adam take over Peace FM's Kokrokoo program to review Ghana's performance at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The trio are expected to dissect the various issues that culminated in Ghana's exit from the tournament.

Songo has already spoken about the tournament, slamming coach Otto Addo and Sports Minister for not doing enough to push the team through.

Kwaku Yeboah who was in Qatar will give a report on actual happenings on the ground in Qatar.

The Black Stars exited the tournament after losing 2-0 to Uruguay in the final Group H game of the tournament.

Andre Ayew missed a penalty as Georgian De Arrascaeta struck twice to win the game for the Uruguayans.

The win was however not enough to get Uruguay through as South Korea went through with a victory over Portugal.



