LIVESTREAMED: Serbia vs Ghana (UEFA U-16 tournament)

Thu, 13 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Starlet takes on host nation Serbia in the opening match of the UEFA U-16 tournament.

Head coach Abdul Karim Zito would hope his team would get a good start against Serbia before they play top sides Spain and Switzerland in the competition.

The Black Starlets will battle the host nation at 12:30 GMT Thursday, April 13, 2023.

The tournament aims to give the young players the needed exposure and platform to develop.

Ghana will later take on Spain Saturday, April 15, 2023, in their second match of the tournament before wrapping up against Switzerland on Tuesday, April 18.

The team with the highest points will be crowned winners of the competition.

Fllow the live streaming below

