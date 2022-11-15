3
LIVESTREAMED: Songo, Kwaku Yeboah, Saddick Adams dissect Black Stars squad for World Cup

Tue, 15 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today's edition of Peace FM's Kokrokoo program features three of Ghana's most prominent sports journalists as they discuss Ghana's squad for the 2022 World Cup.

Dan Kwaku Yeboah, Saddick Adams and Patrick Osei Agyemang alias Countryman Songo will be dissecting the 26-man squad announced by coach Otto Addo on Monday, November 14, 2022.

The squad which was rocked by injuries has goalkeepers, Richard Ofori, Jojo Wollacott, and Baba Iddrisu all ruled out.

It, however, has familiar faces such as Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey, Daniel Amartey, and the like.

There was no room for Mubarak Wakaso, Jeffery Schlupp, Stephan Ambroissius, Majeed Ashimeru, and Yeboah among others.

Ghana have been placed in group H with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

Coach Otto Addo is confident that the Black Stars will be able to push through and make it out of the group.

GFA President Kurt Okraku also want Ghanaians to throw their weight behind the team and support them.

