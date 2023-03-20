LIVESTREAMED: Unveiling of Chris Hughton as Black Stars coach

The unveiling of new Black Stars coach Chris Hughton is underway at the SG Mall in Kumasi.

The Ghana Football Association are expected to make key disclosures about the engagement of Chris Hughton as Black Stars coach.



The FA are expected to reveal the length of the contract and the target set for the former Brighton and Hove Albion coach.



Chris Hughton will also be made to answer questions regarding expectations from Ghanaians and how he will set up his team.



Another issue that could come up is how much Chris Hughton is going to earn as head coach of the Black Stars.



The press conference will also afford the FA the opportunity to update Ghanaians on preparations for 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola.



The FA will outline the plan of the team with respect to arrival of players and training schedules for the game that will be played at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Black Stars will take on Angola in an AFCO qualifier on Thursday March 23, 2023.



The return fixture will be played in Angola on March 27, 2023.



Watch the unveiling here







